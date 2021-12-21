ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Side Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month

 
December 21, 2021

The South Side Chamber of Commerce December "Student of the Month Award" went to Shiley Robinson, Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 fourth grader, on December 16 for her school accomplishments. Pictured are (back row, from left): Rebecca Kasavich, Copies at Carson; award sponsor Tim Eggert of Dollar Bank South Side; Adam Robinson, father; Dabney Robinson, mother; Kelly Watson, fourth grade teacher; Principal Dana Boesenberg. (Front row) Coleman Robinson, brother, and Awardee Siley Robinson.

 

