South Side Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month

The South Side Chamber of Commerce December "Student of the Month Award" went to Shiley Robinson, Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 fourth grader, on December 16 for her school accomplishments. Pictured are (back row, from left): Rebecca Kasavich, Copies at Carson; award sponsor Tim Eggert of Dollar Bank South Side; Adam Robinson, father; Dabney Robinson, mother; Kelly Watson, fourth grade teacher; Principal Dana Boesenberg. (Front row) Coleman Robinson, brother, and Awardee Siley Robinson.