South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Slopes Association celebrates the season

 
December 21, 2021

Cara Jette

Lucia Sanchez Madrigal, Blake McLaren, and Matthew Schaefer were those at the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) in-person event at The Zenith for its 2021 Holiday Party. The SSSNA honored Elvio Viana for his dedication in eradicating trash from the South Side Slopes. Also recognized was Marc Bowman for his cover photo on the 2022 Slopes Calendar. Special thanks was given to neighbor and artist Johno Prascak for donating a print for a drawing. South Side Slopes calendars are available for sale at www.southsideslopes.org and available for pickup at Hilltop Coffee. 

 

