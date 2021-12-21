ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Pittsburgh to designate area greenways as newest city parks

 
December 21, 2021



Mayor William Peduto and the Department of City Planning have submitted legislation to City Council to designate and transfer certain properties across the city from the Greenways for Pittsburgh Program, and other adjacent vacant properties under City ownership, to be adopted as park space.

The designated properties will create six new parks in the Department of Public Works and Department of Parks & Recreation (CitiParks) system spanning over 300 acres across the city in many neighborhoods including: Allentown, Beechview, Brookline, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Hill District, Mount Washington, Overbrook, Polish Hill, and South Side Slopes.

“This legislation provides Pittsburghers with access to natural and historic assets, places to play and celebrate, and opportunities to be active and healthy,” said Mayor Peduto.

These new parks align with the goals laid out in the OpenSpacePGH plan, the city’s open space parks and recreation plan, to capitalize on Pittsburgh’s diverse natural and cultural resources; respect and enhance the relationship between nature and the built environment, foster a city-wide sense of community; strengthen neighborhood identity; and more. 

Additionally, the parks will move the city closer to its 2030 goal, set in the OnePGH resilience strategy, of providing residents with affordable neighborhood access to environmental amenities and programming by increasing the number of city residents within a 10-minute, or half-mile, walk to a CitiPark.

 

