South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Love Carrick has free luncheons and dinners at Concord Church for Christmas, New Years, more

 
December 21, 2021



Love Carrick will hold a number of free events at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The events include:

Christmas Day Luncheon with ham, turkey, gravy, yams, potatoes, stuffing, corn, peas, cranberry sauce, desserts and beverages. The luncheon will take place from 2 – 4 p.m. All are welcome, RSVP required.

New Year’s Day Luncheon with pork and sauerkraut, ham, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, desserts and beverages. The luncheon will take place from 2 – 4 p.m. All are welcome, RSVP required.

Love Carrick Dinner from 4 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. All are welcome to this free to all dinner, RSVP required.

Carrick Veteran’s Dinner for veterans and their immediate family will take place on Wed, January 19 from 4 – 6 p.m. RSVP preferred to 412-628-1566.

There is no charge for any of the luncheons or dinners, but donations will be accepted.

RSVP to andy.from.carrick@gmail.com or 412-571-1433.

 

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

