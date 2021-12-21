Concord Church Christmas Eve service

All are welcome to Concord Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m.

Please note current congregants have priority for attendance and seating. Seating is limited due to current COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations.

Those who are not vaccinated, must wear a mask. Please make sure your mask and attire are tasteful and appropriate for the occasion.

Those who would like to attend should respond to andy.from.carrick@gmail.com with the number of people attending and a contact phone number.

Concord Presbyterian Church is located at 1907 Brownsville Road.