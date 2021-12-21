Bhutanese Community Association gets receives $20,000 state COVID-19 vaccine outreach grant

The Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh was awarded $20,000 as part of $2.5 million in state funding to help grassroots organizations across the commonwealth encourage hesitant Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program.

Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson joined Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin at the Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh to celebrate the grant awards and further discuss the importance of grassroots vaccine outreach.

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Governor Wolf’s administration for the much-needed grant,” said Khara Timsina, executive director, Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh. “This grant is going to help us reach and educate families in the Bhutanese community in Pittsburgh that have been hard to reach and make sure they have the needed resources surrounding COVID-19.”

The grassroots efforts supported by the program build upon the ongoing statewide public health awareness campaign, PA Unites Against COVID-19. Grantee organizations will work to educate their communities on the COVID-19 vaccine to improve uptake of the vaccine for the health and safety of Pennsylvania.

This program provides the necessary funding to community organizations to educate their community regarding COVID-19 vaccination to address hesitancy concerns and barriers and to provide direction on where and how to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program is administered by DCED and provides grants up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations and childcare and educational institutions. These grants will support grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.