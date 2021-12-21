ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Annual county Christmas Tree Recycling Program kicks off December 26

Christmas Trees accepted through Friday, Jan, 14, 2022 at county parks

 
December 21, 2021



The Allegheny County Parks Department is offering its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program this holiday season. Residents may drop off Christmas trees from Sunday, Dec, 26, through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at all nine county parks from 8:00 a.m. until dusk.

All lights, decorations, tinsel and stands must be removed from trees prior to drop-off. Trees will be mulched and used in the county parks.

The list of drop-off locations is available online at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/christmas-tree-recycling-program.aspx

During the 2020-21 program, nearly 3,300 trees were received and recycled, with the resulting mulch used for various purposes throughout the park system’s 12,000+ acres.

 

