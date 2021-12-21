The Re-organization Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM and the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road. Council will also vote on appointments to the Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, Zoning Hearing Board, and the Disruptive Properties Appeals Board. Interested residents of Mt. Oliver Borough are encouraged to submit a letter of interest to Rick Hopkinson at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by dropping off at the Borough Building. A summary of each board or commission is provided below.

Civil Service Commission

The Civil Service Commission is primarily responsible for coordinating and administering civil service testing for the Police Department. It may also act as a quasi-judicial board at times with labor disputes. The Civil Service Commission retains its own Special Legal Counsel.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission meets on a semi-annual basis to review the Comprehensive Plan and make recommendations to Borough Council.

Zoning Hearing Board

The Zoning Hearing Board is a quasi-judicial board that hears cases and renders decisions on all zoning matters. The Zoning Hearing Board retains its own Special Legal Counsel.

Disruptive Property Appeals Board

The Disruptive Property Appeals Board is a quasi-judicial board that hears cases and renders decisions for all disruptive property designations.