South Side Kids teamed up with the South Side Community Council for Rockin' Around The South Side Christmas Tree, a Holiday extravaganza at Esser Plaza. Students from PPS Phillips Elementary, kids from Citiparks Ormsby KidSmart Club and Kindersports, and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh South Side branch created the handcrafted ornaments adorning the tree. Le Petit Cafe & Grille, provided a yummy hot cocoa bar and tasty treats and music by local DJ duo, Noisy Freaques. This event funded by Wells Fargo Advisors.