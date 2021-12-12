ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Slopes holiday decorating contest

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 12, 2021

To promote Slopes unity this holiday season, and show off their neighborhood, The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) is sponsoring a Light the Night Holiday Decorating Contest.

All Slopes neighbors are encouraged to decorate their house or apartment – focusing on the city-facing façade. Imagine how fantastic the Slopes will look from town if everyone puts a string or two of lights on their home.

Prizes will be awarded for the "Most Beautiful" and the "Most Visible" from across the river. Endter by sharing your photos with with the SSSNA by emailing info@southsideslopes.org

Judging will occur the week of December 20 and winners will receive a $100 gift card to a local South Side restaurant.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/17/2021 06:47