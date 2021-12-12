Pittsburgh will designate six greenways as new city parks

Mayor William Peduto and the Department of City Planning will submit legislation to City Council to designate and transfer certain properties across the city from the Greenways for Pittsburgh Program, and other adjacent vacant properties under City ownership, to be adopted as park space.

The designated properties will create six new parks in the Department of Public Works and Department of Parks & Recreation (CitiParks) system spanning more than 300 acres across the city in neighborhoods including:

Allentown

Beechview

Brookline

Glen Hazel

Greenfield

Hazelwood

Hill District

Mount Washington

Overbrook

Polish Hill

South Side Slopes

"We are dedicated to building a system of parks and greenways that advance stewardship, equity, and our economy," said Mayor William Peduto. "This legislation provides Pittsburghers with access to natural and historic assets, places to play and celebrate, and opportunities to be active and healthy."

These new parks align with the goals laid out in the OpenSpacePGH plan, the city's open space parks and recreation plan, to capitalize on Pittsburgh's diverse natural and cultural resources; respect and enhance the relationship between nature and the built environment, foster a city-wide sense of community; strengthen neighborhood identity; and more.

Additionally, the parks will move the city closer to its 2030 goal, set in the OnePGH resilience strategy, of providing residents with affordable neighborhood access to environmental amenities and programming by increasing the number of City residents within a 10-minute, or half-mile, walk to a CitiPark.

City Council was to vote on the legislation in its meeting on Dec. 14, and the legislation will then go before Mayor Peduto for his final signature and approval.