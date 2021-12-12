City launches Dashburg to increase public access to data

Mayor William Peduto and the Department of Innovation & Performance have introduced Dashburgh, a new online transparency tool that allows the public to see and explore data on City of Pittsburgh operations.

"We have worked hard over the past eight years to create a more modern, transparent government and this comprehensive new tool allows our residents to see our open data in an easy-to-understand dashboard," said Mayor William Peduto.

Dashburgh draws on data from more than 32 data sources across the city's portfolio of activity. The launch includes data from: 311, Administration, Equity, Finance, Neighborhood Development, Operations, Public Safety, Sustainability and Resilience.

Providing one place to monitor the city's activities, Dashburgh gives a snapshot of how permitting activities are exceeding service targets, city financial health, progress against climate goals, participation in programs that provide access to opportunities to succeed, and the project and maintenance activities throughout the city.

"We expect to add new measures over time and build on the foundations we have laid to be a data-driven city government," said Innovation and Performance Acting Director Heidi Norman. "Dashburgh serves as a vehicle for City residents to view how we're meeting our service goals, and how we carry out key activities to deliver critical City services."