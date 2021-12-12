South Side Kids has teamed up with the South Side Community Council for a Holiday extravaganza at Esser Plaza, 12th and E. Carson streets, on Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

South Side's very own Santa Claus, will kick off the Rockin' Around the South Side Christmas Tree Party at the City of Pittsburgh's newly erected tree in Esser Plaza. All guests are welcome to carol along with local DJ duo, Noisy Freaques.

Students from Phillips Elementary, kids from Citiparks Ormsby KidSmart Club and Kindersports, and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh South Side branch created the handcrafted ornaments adorning the tree.

And don't forget the hot chocolate, Le Petit Cafe & Grille, is preparing a hot cocoa bar and tasty treats.

The South Side Santa, escorted by Zone 3 Pittsburgh Police, will then continue his journey through South Side as he scopes out the chimneys in the Flats and Slopes. Santa will make his way down E. Carson Street to Hot Metal Street, loop back and head up 18th Street to Mt. Oliver.

If you can't make it to Esser Plaza, head to E. Carson or 18th Street to get a peek at the big man. All neighbors are invited to turn on their holiday lights.

This event is funded by Wells Fargo Advisors.