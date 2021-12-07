Slopes holiday decorating contest

To promote Slopes unity this holiday season, and show off their neighborhood, The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) is sponsoring a Light the Night Holiday Decorating Contest.

All Slopes neighbors are encouraged to decorate their house or apartment – focusing on the city-facing façade. Imagine how fantastic the Slopes will look from town if everyone puts a string or two of lights on their home.

Prizes will be awarded for the "Most Beautiful" and the "Most Visible" from across the river. Endter by sharing your photos with with the SSSNA by emailing info@southsideslopes.org

Judging will occur the week of December 20 and winners will receive a $100 gift card to a local South Side restaurant.