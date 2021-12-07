PRC conducts workshops on backyard composting

In December, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct two online environmental education webinars to teach residents the importance and process of backyard composting.

“It’s easy to create compost at home, and it can be used in many ways including improving garden soil,” according to PRC Education Program Coordinator Nancy Martin. “It’s vital that organic matter be returned to the soil and not tied up in a plastic bag and sent to the landfill, and composting makes this possible.”

During a one-hour online session, individuals learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

Registration is currently open for Backyard Composting webinars taking place online: Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. or Monday, Dec. 20, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or e-mail nancym@prc.org.

The course fee of $70 includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings.

Individuals living in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas can learn online and then make arrangements to pick up their compost bins at PRC’s western office in Allegheny County.

“Creating well-balanced compost is very easy,” Martin explains. “Leaves, pinecones and straw can be placed in the compost bin along with vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, eggshells and other plant-based material.”