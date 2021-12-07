County holiday music program

Allegheny County’s 53rd Annual Holiday Music Program includes performances each weekday at 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 20.

“We are thrilled to see this annual tradition return to the Courthouse after a year’s hiatus,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Thanks to vaccinations, it is safe for us to once again open up our doors to invite in the many school districts that call Allegheny County home. Having students share their talents with us is one of the highlights of this holiday season. We look forward to hearing the sounds of the holiday fill our courthouse and will also be broadcasting the same on Grant Street for everyone to enjoy.”

All concerts are held on the Grand Staircase of the County Courthouse, located at 436 Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh. While performances are broadcast on the Grant Street side of the Courthouse for downtown shoppers and workers to enjoy, passers-by are invited to come inside, take a seat and enjoy the holiday music.

A total of 27 local choirs, orchestras and bands are participating in this year’s program encompassing some 1,000 students. Sarris Candies is providing refreshments and snacks for the school groups on the performance day.

Participating schools are asked to consider making donations of filled stockings or an unwrapped gift to The Holiday Project, a program that has provided holiday gifts to children and youth who receive services through the county’s human services system since the late 1960s. Concert-goers are also invited to participate in the program.

More information about The Holiday Project, including suggested gifts, is available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/News-Events/Events/Holiday-Project.aspx.