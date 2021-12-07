City Council to hold public hearing on Zoning amendments

Pittsburgh City Council will be holding a public hearing on three Zoning Code Amendments: Council Bill 2021-2094 – Related to accessory uses and setbacks for parking, decks, porches, and fences; Council Bill 2021-2095 – Regarding restaurant uses (including parking requirements) and drive through uses generally; Council Bill 2021-2096 – Regarding adding Record of Zoning Approval (ROZA) to the Code and other amendments to Zoning Code Section 922.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed legislation: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1:30 p.m. To register to speak, complete the online Speaker Sign up form at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/clerk/council-meetings You may also call the City Clerk's office at 412-255-2138. Sign up is required by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

After registering, you'll be given the telephone number and access code to join the hearing. You may also submit testimony/comments in advance, by the close of business Monday, Dec. 13, by emailing the City Clerk's Office at cityclerksoffice@pittsburghpa.gov. Note that written statements are not read live during meetings/hearings, but are forwarded to all Council Members.

During the hearing, the live stream is available on the City's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CityChannelPittsburgh. You may also access the past meetings videos online at: https://pittsburgh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

The hearing will be replayed on the City Channel Pittsburgh at https://pittsburghpa.gov/innovation-performance/city-channel. Check local listings for channel information.

For the latest on City Council schedules and process, visit: https://pittsburghpa.gov/clerk/ Email planningcommission@pittsburghpa.gov if additional information is necessary.