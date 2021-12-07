Traffic restrictions will continue on E. Carson St. through spring of 2022

Traffic restrictions will continue on East Carson Street through May 2022.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street around-the-clock.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.

During the winter months crews will continue to conduct drainage, curb, sidewalk, and ADA improvements, and signal pole and foundation installations. Additionally, crews from the Duquesne Light Company will replace poles and transfer other electric facilities in conjunction with the construction work and restrictions.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

To help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.