Feedback opportunities for So. Side Park Pump Track at community presentations

After months of site assessment and design, South Side Park's Pump Track preliminary conceptual design is ready for community feedback.

After many community planning meetings and with community support, the 2018 South Side Master Plan included a pump track just below the Arlington Baseball Field (behind the firehouse). Since the completion of the Master Plan, Friends of South Side Park has been the community organization driving the implementation of the plan.

Since 2018, this has included: the early development of Phase One, the design and engineering of the Park's first ADA Trail and continued reforestation efforts. On behalf of Friends of South Side Park, Hilltop Alliance received a grant in early 2021 from the Grable Foundation to proceed with the conceptual design process and construction drawings for a pump track. That grant is covering the cost for Friends of South Side Park to work with the American Ramp Company, who is providing the designs and construction drawings.

The initial conceptual design is complete and ready for feedback. Following the opportunity for feedback, the consultants will next provide a three-dimensional design for a greater understanding of the scale and appearance of the pump track.

A pump track is a popular park feature across the country, intentionally designed and built into hills and valleys in order to propel a bike or other wheeled vehicle forward without pedaling but merely by a pumping movement of the rider. For a better understanding, this video is recommended: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVmurW7F4J8

There will be a community-wide presentation at Hilltop Coffee at 2400 Arlington Avenue on Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. There will also be a presentation at the holiday party of the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association on December 14 at 6 p.m. at The Zenith at 86 S. 26th Street.

Arlington Civic Council will host a presentation at the January 10, 2022 meeting at 6:30 at St. Henry Lyceum located at 2226 Arlington Avenue.