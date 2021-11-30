Timothy Eggert will lead So. Side Chamber Board
November 30, 2021
The South Side Chamber of Commerce elected new officers to lead the organization at its November Board of Directors meeting.
New officers are: President, Timothy Eggert, Dollar Bank South Side; Vice-President, Richard Ernsberger, Behrend & Ernsberger, PC; Treasurer, Donald Carlson, Carlson & Associates Real Estate; and, Secretary, Amber N. Lynch, GetGo Café + Market.
The South Side Board of Directors includes: Thomas Shannon Barry – Thomas Shannon Barry Law Office; Alex Bernstein, Ascend Pittsburgh; W. Bryan Boak, Five Star Dentistry; Mark Bucklaw, Luttner Financial Group, LLC; Richard A. Cupka, Cupka's Café 2; Michelle Dunn, Fund for Feral Cats; Cyril Esser, Cindy Esser Florals; David Jason, D&P Valet Services, LLC; Scott Johnson, Three Rivers Vintage; Rebecca Kasavich, Copies at Carson; Louis Kroeck, IV, LJK Law, PLLC; James McNeel, City Theatre Company; Christie Neff, Twelve Whiskey Barbecue; Gavin A. Robb, Tucker Arensberg, LLC; Melanie Rutan, Bookminders, Inc .; Carmella Salem, Carmella's Plates & Pints; George Siegel, Siegel and Company, CPAs; and, Ernest Sota, One80 Real Estate, LLC.
Reader Comments(0)