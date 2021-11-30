ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Tenth Street Bridge to periodically close December 9

 
November 30, 2021



The Allegheny County Department of Public Works will periodically close the South Tenth Street Bridge to traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.9, 2021. The closures are required to complete work started last month to repair a damaged expansion dam strip seal.

There will be no posted detour for outbound traffic. However, drivers can use Second Avenue, Ross Street, First Avenue, Grant Street, Fort Pitt Boulevard, the Smithfield Street Bridge, and East Carson Street to get around the closure.

 

