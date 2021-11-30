Pittsburgh councilperson proposes to ban plastic bags

During the November 22 Regular Meeting of Pittsburgh City Council, Councilperson Erika Strassburger introduced legislation to regulate the sale of single-use plastic bags in the City of Pittsburgh.

The proposed legislation, modeled after a bill passed in Philadelphia last year, will place a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags by retail businesses. Retailers will be able to provide a consumer with a recycled paper bag for a fee of no less than 15¢, which will be retained fully by the retailer. Businesses will be required to post information in their stores in advance of these changes.

“The actions of elected and other leaders today will have longstanding ramifications for the children of the 21st century and generations to come. This plastic bag ban represents one more step in Pittsburgh’s march toward a healthier, more sustainable future, and away from the polluting, throw-away society we have become all too accustomed to,” said City Councilperson Erika Strassburger.