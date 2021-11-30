Get your passport to savings in Allentown and Mount Oliver

This holiday season, two Hilltop business districts are welcoming everyone to shop small and explore all they have to offer.

Launched on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, the Mt. Oliver and Allentown Business District Passports will encourage patrons to venture beyond what they know and discover exactly what these two unique business districts have to offer.

These two district-specific passports will be active at the same time, promoting small, locally owned businesses during holiday shopping season. The two business districts, located primarily on E. Warrington Avenue and Brownsville Road, are only six blocks away from each other, enabling customers to conveniently visit both neighborhoods.

“Building on the success of Allentown’s first passport program last spring, we are launching a similar model in both business districts to kick off Small Business Saturday and the holiday season,” said Meg O’Brien, director of economic development at the Hilltop Alliance. “This incentive program is specifically designed to attract residents and visitors to do their holiday shopping in the business districts.”

The Allentown Passport is in its second iteration, which had an initial run in the spring of 2021. This time around, the Allentown Passport features 18 local businesses and when shoppers spend $5 dollars or more at a participating business, they will receive a sticker on the passport. Upon collecting stickers from five different businesses, they will receive a $25 gift card to a business of their choice in Allentown. Cards may be found at participating businesses, and returned at the drop box in Dollar Bank, 820 E Warrington Ave.

The inaugural Mt. Oliver Passport Program features 28 businesses along the Brownsville Road corridor. Shoppers will receive a stamp after spending $10 at a business, and upon getting five stamps, will receive a $25 gift certificate to the business of their choice. Collect 20 stamps and also be entered into a grand prize drawing to win $500 cash. Cards can be returned to the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, either in person during business hours or by placing the secure dropbox by the door. The passports debuted at Light Up Night, on Saturday, Nov. 27.

“We’re excited to bring this program to Mt. Oliver,” said Rick Hopkinson, borough manager. “We hope it not only encourages people to shop local this holiday season, but also have some fun exploring the district - maybe stop in a business you’ve never been to before.”

In both districts, passports will be in participating businesses while supplies last. Lists of participating businesses in Allentown can be found at https://www.pittsburghhilltopalliance.org/allentownpgh . List of participating businesses in Mt. Oliver can be found at https://mtoliver.com/