Local Zoning Board hearings for Dec. 9

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 265/21 on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Rivette and Ryan Price, applicants, and Realty Income Corporation, owner, for 1709 Saw Mill Run, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District NDI).

Applicant requests to install new signs for gas station.

Variance: 919.03.O.3: Electronic non-advertising signs not permitted in NDI zoning district; Motion in electronic non-advertising signs is prohibited; The face of such sign shall not project above or below the marquee or canopy, shall not exceed 8” in height, proposed sign projects above canopy 5’ in height.

Zone case 264/21 on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Rivette, applicant, and Sonia and Loran Lazarevic, owners, for 925 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District RIV-IMU).

Applicant requests to install new signs for gas station.

Variance: 919.03.O.3: Electronic non-advertising signs not permitted in RIV-IMU zoning district; Motion in electronic non-advertising signs is prohibited; The face of such sign shall not project above or below the marquee or canopy, shall not exceed 8” in height, proposed sign projects above canopy 5’ in height.