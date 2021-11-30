Police take no tolerance stance for Pitt championship game

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the University of Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Football Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In anticipation of the 8 p.m. game, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety is making preparations for what is expected to draw large numbers of fans for watch parties and celebrations, particularly in Oakland and South Side entertainment district.

Pittsburgh Police, with assistance from the University of Pittsburgh Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Unit, will have extra officers on patrol, along with its Mounted, Motorcycle, Bicycle and K-9 units. Temporary light towers will be placed in busy areas that may require additional lighting.

"We appreciate that this is a big game for Pitt and that many more fans than usual will likely be coming out to support the team and hopefully celebrate a win. However, there will be zero tolerance for property damage or violence of any kind and police will be on high alert for impaired drivers," said Public Safety Director, Wendell Hissrich.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Bureau of EMS will also provide additional resources and personnel on game day.

The Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly.