Nuisance bar panel includes PLCB officials

Informational meeting on Dec. 6 in South Side

State Representative Jessica Benham will host an expert presentation on nuisance bars aimed at addressing those concerns on Monday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. at City Theatre, 1300 Bingham Street, South Side.

"This presentation is designed to provide members of the community with the necessary tools to appropriately address nuisance establishments near their homes," Rep. Benham said. "It's not about targeting one business over another, or one street block over the other. It's bringing together people who are best able to provide expert information concerning existing laws so that the entire community understands their respective rights and obligations under those laws."

The evening will include commentary and guidance for attendees with regard to the identification, handling and reporting of nuisance bars within the community from PA Liquor Control Board and Liquor Control Enforcement panelists.

Panelists will include: PLCB Chairman Tim Holden; PLCB Director of Regulatory Affairs Trisha Albert; PLCB Chief Counsel Rod Diaz; PLCE Lieutenant and Western Section Commander Gregory Raybuck; PLCE Sargeant and Pittsburgh District Office Director Daniel Mosura; and, PLCE Officer and Supervisor of the Nuisance Bar Task Force Daniel Beckey.

According to Rep. Benham, the panelists will also respond to as many submitted attendee questions as time allows. Those wishing to ask questions about nuisance bars are encouraged to submit them ahead of the event to: vsullivano@pahouse.net, with "December 6 panel question" in the subject line.

Masks will be required for those attending the presentation.