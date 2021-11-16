New Brashear CARES center will soon open on Brownsville Road

The new Brashear CARES Center in Knoxville, at 320 Brownsville Road, is expected to be open before the end of the year, with Programs and Services set to be fully operational in December. Brashear is thrilled to invite the community into this new space, following masking and social distancing protocols, and growing the Brashear family in an environment that is designed to be inclusive and welcoming.

Each day, starting in the early morning, The Brashear CARES Center will be bustling with activity. In the mornings on the main level of the building, Brashear will work with one of the organization's core partners, LifeSpan, to provide meals and senior programming, including social activities, exercise classes, information sessions, and more. On the lower level, Brashear's employment services and workforce development programs, as well as utility assistance and case management services, will be available for those who are looking to increase their employment potential and access resources to achieve self-sufficiency. In the afternoon, youth and their families can enjoy "The Family Table," a program designed to engage the entire family with shared meals and nutrition education, while homework helpers provide after school tutoring services and Brashear partners offer a variety of youth enrichment activities.

Brashear has unfortunately had to cancel any large Community Grand Opening and Open House events, as well as the organization's annual Bravo! Brashear fundraiser and celebration, due to the rising number of COVID cases in Allegheny County. Brashear's Board and Staff want community members to know they put incredible value on the safety and well-being of our community, and they believe it would be irresponsible to hold large in-person events at this time. They are looking forward to an opportunity next year to have a Grand Opening celebration, as well as host other Brashear events that have been postponed over the past year and a half.

Brashear will be holding a vaccine clinic at the new building on November 17, 2021, from 11am-1pm. There are other small events, such as an employment event with CareerLink, scheduled in the coming months. Follow Brashear's social media and website for more information.

Brashear has continued to adapt throughout the pandemic, offering virtual services as needed, shifting to a Grab N'Go food pantry distribution system, opening the Neighborhood Employment Center as a drop-in center for Emergency Rental Assistance, and making other necessary adjustments to meet the ever-changing needs of residents while prioritizing the community's safety. As always, Brashear is here to offer a helping hand. The Board and Staff hope community members will continue to support the organization in any way they can, as Brashear continues to meet the needs and wants of South Pittsburgh residents. For more information, please contact Communications and Marketing Manager, Margie Schill, at 412-330-8601 or mschill@brashearassociation.org.