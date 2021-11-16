Brashear hires new staff members for four Brashear locations

The Brashear Association is excited to introduce new staff members: Beth A. Buck, Family Services Case Manager; Lindsay Patton, Employment Case Manager; Stephen Liwan, Family Services Support; Donora Craighead, Executive Assistant; and Kevin Woodbury, janitorial staff. These new staff members join the existing team, which includes: Candice Benson, Director of Programs and Services; Margie Schill, Marketing and Communications Manager; and Carolyn Hunter, Youth Education Coordinator, as well as the janitorial and maintenance team, James Richards and William Kubler. The Brashear Staff is led by Executive Director, Andrea M. Matthews, who celebrated her two-year anniversary in this role in April of this year.

Brashear's Family Services Case Manager, Beth, is managing a new Brashear office in South Side at 1926 Sarah Street, with its entrance on the side of the building along South 20th Street. This office is located across the street from the former Brashear building at 2005 Sarah Street. As Brashear opens the Brashear CARES Center in Knoxville, the organization intends to maintain its presence in South Side. The strategic move is meant to increase access for the majority of Brashear clients who live in the Hilltop while ensuring South Side residents feel supported as well. Beth will work with Senior Centers/Residences and the South Side community to complete Dollar Energy Fund Grants, LIHEAP applications, Senior Box applications, Rent Rebates, answer other general inquiries, and connect residents to other needed resources. Beth can be contacted at 412-742-4068 or bbuck@brashearassociation.org.

Life's Work of Western Pennsylvania also operates a Diaper Bank out of this office at 1926 Sarah Street on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10am-2pm. For more information about the Diaper Bank, please call Deborah Ramseur at 412-609-3456.

Brashear's new Employment Case Manager, Lindsay, is available at the Neighborhood Employment Center (NEC) in Allentown to help with job search and retention assistance, including resume building and interview preparation, for unemployed and underemployed adults in South Pittsburgh. The NEC reopened for in-person services in March 2021, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. To schedule an appointment, please contact Lindsay at 412-390-3588 or lpatton@brashearassociation.org.

Additionally, the Brashear Grab n'Go Food Pantry has relocated at this time to the Henry Kaufmann Center at 2201 Salisbury Street. The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12pm-4:30pm. Residents can call Stephen at 412-620-8282 to schedule a pick-up at least 24 hours in advance. Eventually, the pantry will move to Brownsville Road, as part of Phase II of construction on the Brashear CARES Center. The vision for this pantry, which will be built in the coming years, is for a market/community space offering community members more choice and dignity as they access food services, as well as brings residents together through events, such as cooking classes.