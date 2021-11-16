ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City electronic waste and household hazardous waste recycling temporarily suspended

 
November 16, 2021



Due to unforeseen issues with Pittsburgh's hard-to-recycle vendor, Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling (ECS&R), the city is temporarily suspending service at its bi-weekly drop-off location in the Strip District and cancelling upcoming neighborhood collection events in Lawrenceville and Crafton Heights.

Other options for proper disposal and recycling of these materials can be found at the bottom of the City's Electronic Waste Disposal webpage at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/electronic-waste-disposal

 

