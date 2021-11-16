City, Comcast to bring media hub to Warrington Rec Center

The City of Pittsburgh will enter into a new 10-year agreement with Comcast for a cable franchise renewal package that will include technology investments in Warrington, Ammon and the new Thaddeus Stevens Rec2Tech centers, upgrading City Channel and PCTV to high definition (HD) and additional benefits.

Comcast will support establishing digital media hubs at the recreation centers where residents of all ages can use digital technology tools, including the ability to create video programming that can be broadcast live to the city's public access channel. Additional mini-media labs will be created at recreation centers throughout the city.

"We are grateful for the continued partnership with Comcast in helping us to bridge the digital divide in our city. With their support, we will be able to deliver modernized services to our neighborhoods, give residents the opportunity to create cable programs and improve the quality of digital city services," Mayor William Peduto said.

The Rec2Tech support provided by Comcast is part of a larger package of funding which includes the City Channel and PCTV. Comcast will provide an upfront grant of $475,000 and an annual grant that, based on Comcast's current subscribership in the city, would generate an addition $4.4 million over 10 years.

The agreement also includes:

Comcast will continue to pay franchise fees to the city in the amount of 5% of its gross revenues derived from cable services in the city

Comcast will continue to provide a private institutional network (I-Net) serving the city's public safety facilities until the launch of the city's upcoming NetPGH network

Comcast will continue to provide comprehensive customer service standards

The Comcast franchise renewal agreement is subject to review and approval by City Council after a public hearing. The city is also currently in negotiations with its other cable operator, Verizon, and hopes to complete an agreement with Verizon early next year.