A Christmas Pancake Breakfast and Vendor Fair is planned at the Concord Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Cost for the breakfast is $5. All attending must wear masks and be socially distant. Hall capacity is 75 people, including vendors, workers, diners and shoppers.

Vendor tables are available for $15. Table RSVPs are due by Nov. 27 by calling 412-882-1141.

Proceeds benefit holiday food baskets.