South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Carrick Community Council elections on Monday, Nov. 22

 
November 16, 2021



The Carrick Community Council will present a slate of candidates for election to the organization's Board of Directors at its public meeting on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15210.

Members in good standing are eligible to vote in the election. On the slate are: Sherry Brown, current vice-president running for re-election; Lisa Gonzales, current board member running for re-election; Amanda Rineer, new candidate; and, Pete Spynda, new candidate.

 

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

