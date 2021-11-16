Carrick Community Council elections on Monday, Nov. 22

The Carrick Community Council will present a slate of candidates for election to the organization's Board of Directors at its public meeting on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15210.

Members in good standing are eligible to vote in the election. On the slate are: Sherry Brown, current vice-president running for re-election; Lisa Gonzales, current board member running for re-election; Amanda Rineer, new candidate; and, Pete Spynda, new candidate.