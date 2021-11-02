Save the date for the Holiday Mingle Restaurant Crawl
November 2, 2021
The South Side Chamber of Commerce is planning a Holiday Mingle Restaurant Crawl for Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6-10 p.m.
The event will feature five restaurants along East Carson Street, each with special holiday drinks paired with signature small places. More details will be available shortly, check the chamber's website, http://www.southsidechamber.org, for details as they are released and to purchase tickets.
