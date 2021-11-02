ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Save the date for the Holiday Mingle Restaurant Crawl

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2021



The South Side Chamber of Commerce is planning a Holiday Mingle Restaurant Crawl for Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6-10 p.m.

The event will feature five restaurants along East Carson Street, each with special holiday drinks paired with signature small places. More details will be available shortly, check the chamber's website, http://www.southsidechamber.org, for details as they are released and to purchase tickets.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/11/2021 19:40