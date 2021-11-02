ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

PWSA has a new interactive outage map

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2021

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has announced the arrival of a new and improved service outages page. Customers will now be able to visually reference the location of active and upcoming service outages with the help of an easy-to-use, interactive map feature.

"It is essential that we provide timely, accessible, and accurate information when our crews are upgrading or repairing water infrastructure," said Chief Executive Officer Will Pickering. "Our new service outages page is yet another way we're using technology to serve our customers."

Occasionally, a service outage will impact a variety of blocks and streets in the vicinity of the work. For these types of outages, users are encouraged to click on the links in the first row of the location and time details for more information including a full list of impacted blocks and streets.

The new service outages page and the recently updated Search All Projects webpage, http://www.pgh2o.com/projects-maintenance/search-all-projects, are examples of how we are using technology to inform customers and provide greater transparency about the work we are performing throughout Pittsburgh.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/07/2021 16:27