PWSA has a new interactive outage map

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has announced the arrival of a new and improved service outages page. Customers will now be able to visually reference the location of active and upcoming service outages with the help of an easy-to-use, interactive map feature.

"It is essential that we provide timely, accessible, and accurate information when our crews are upgrading or repairing water infrastructure," said Chief Executive Officer Will Pickering. "Our new service outages page is yet another way we're using technology to serve our customers."

Occasionally, a service outage will impact a variety of blocks and streets in the vicinity of the work. For these types of outages, users are encouraged to click on the links in the first row of the location and time details for more information including a full list of impacted blocks and streets.

The new service outages page and the recently updated Search All Projects webpage, http://www.pgh2o.com/projects-maintenance/search-all-projects, are examples of how we are using technology to inform customers and provide greater transparency about the work we are performing throughout Pittsburgh.