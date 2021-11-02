Port Authority presenting design concepts for South Hills Junction

Workshops on November 16

Port Authority of Allegheny County will present design concepts for a more welcoming, accessible, and development-friendly South Hills Junction at two workshops in November.

Residents are invited to attend either of two virtual workshops to learn about the final design concept on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Each workshop is expected to last about an hour and a half.

The content of each of the workshops will be the same; they are being offered at two different times to accommodate participants’ schedules. Advance registration is required by visiting PortAuthority.org/SouthHillsJunction or calling 412-566-5312.

Port Authority held the first workshop on the South Hills Junction Station Area Plan on May 10. That presentation focused on past analysis and the current opportunities and constraints for the station area, and for potential development.

A second round of meetings and an in-person open house were held the week of August 16. At those meetings, Port Authority’s consultant team presented two concept plans for the station area.

A final conceptual plan was developed with input from local leaders and members of the community.