ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Open Mic Coffee House at SSPC

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2021



The live Open Mic Coffee House is Thursday, Nov. 11, 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the South Side Presbyterian Church.

Welcome are singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and you, whatever your expressive art, to the stage. If interested in sharing, call 412-327-5498 or email Mike at mikevargo@aol.com to request stage time.

New and old friends also enjoy candlelight conversation and refreshments with the suggested donation of $5. Covid safety protocols are in effect, requiring six foot distancing and masks except when on stage.

The Open Mic Coffee House is held the second Thursday monthly at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets in South Side; enter on 20th Street.

For more information, call 412-327-5498.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/07/2021 16:50