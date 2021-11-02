Open Mic Coffee House at SSPC

The live Open Mic Coffee House is Thursday, Nov. 11, 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the South Side Presbyterian Church.

Welcome are singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and you, whatever your expressive art, to the stage. If interested in sharing, call 412-327-5498 or email Mike at mikevargo@aol.com to request stage time.

New and old friends also enjoy candlelight conversation and refreshments with the suggested donation of $5. Covid safety protocols are in effect, requiring six foot distancing and masks except when on stage.

The Open Mic Coffee House is held the second Thursday monthly at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets in South Side; enter on 20th Street.

For more information, call 412-327-5498.