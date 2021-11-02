Lowe's volunteers get their hands dirty working in the Esser's Plaza gardens

Lowe's volunteers pitched in to remove annuals and potting soil from the raised beds at Esser's Plaza. The plaza renovation project was chosen as one of Lowe's 100 Hometowns with financial and volunteer support and more.

The morning was chilly and drizzly, but the attitudes were cheerful and the energy was high at Esser's Plaza on October 26 for a Lowe's volunteer event.

Lowe's Homestead Store Manager David Bialota and his Robinson store counterpart Randy Behm, as well as four employees of the Homestead store, helped to remove annuals and potting soil from the planter beds at Esser's Plaza. The two large planter beds consist of Pennsylvania Canal stones from the 1830s and will be repurposed as seating in the renovated plaza.

The renovation of Esser's Plaza in the South Side neighborhood was selected as one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial. The South Side Community Council appreciated the financial and volunteer support of Lowe's and Mr. Bialota.