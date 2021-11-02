Dirty Dozen always a cheerful event

South Side Slopes neighbor, Natalie Armbruster, and Dirty Dozen Director, Danny Chew, were among those welcoming bicycle riders after their climb to the top of the South Side Slopes.

For the fifth year in a row, members of the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association were happy to cheer for and host the Dirty Dozen bicycle riders on a chilly Saturday, Oct. 23 afternoon.

The association served hot chocolate, hot coffee, cold water, bananas and candy to the appreciative cyclists from a garage on Cobden Street. Board Member, Denise Fillip, managed the event with many volunteers helping serve. Dirty Dozen Director Danny Chew, also stopped by for some refreshment while watching the race.