ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Costa announces $36M for PWSA

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2021



Sen. Costa announced that $36,277,000 has been awarded to the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority project through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

"I am very pleased that as we continue talking about infrastructure on the national stage, we are continuing to make the investments to essential infrastructure projects within our own local communities," Sen. Costa said. "Wastewater management and water management as a whole throughout the city is essential to creating a clean and safe environment now and for generations to come."

The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority project will use these funds to replace and rehabilitate approximately 22 miles of small diameter wastewater collection lines.

PENNVEST is committed to funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects across the commonwealth. More information about their mission and work can be found at https://www.pennvest.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/07/2021 17:34