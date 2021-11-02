ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City to use former Steamfitters building for police operations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2021



Mayor William Peduto has introduced legislation to City Council to lease the former Steamfitters Local Union 449 at 1517 Woodruff Street.

The city intends to use this facility to consolidate police operations currently housed in a former fire station in Troy Hill, a former school in Elliott, a former fire station in the Hill District and replace an expiring lease for warehouse storage in the North Side.

Moving multiple operations into one location not only improves efficiency and saves money, but also provides the city the opportunity to get properties back on the tax rolls, end existing leases and redevelop properties to create and enhance neighborhood assets in partnership with the community.

For example, the city plans to redevelop Thaddeus Stevens School in Elliott into a community recreation center for youth and will work with the Troy Hill community to determine how market the old fire station in their business district for investment and redevelopment.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/07/2021 17:34