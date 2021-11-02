City Gingerbread House Competion is open and housebuilder can enter online

A treasured Pittsburgh holiday tradition – the annual Gingerbread House Competition – has returned in a virtual format to once again showcase hundreds of talented individuals, families, organizations, students and chefs who create gingerbread masterpieces.

To enter the 19th annual Gingerbread Competition, individuals can upload photos of their gingerbread creations through November 13 by visiting www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread.

Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 20, an online gallery will feature photos of all entries and offer individuals viewing the gallery an opportunity to vote for the People's Choice award winner.

"The City of Pittsburgh is proud to serve as the presenter of this popular holiday tradition that attracts hundreds of entries each year," according to Special Events Manager Brian Katze. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions we'll incorporate a virtual format to enable individuals, families and groups to express their creativity and then upload photos of their creations to become part of the online display."

This year, the competition's winners will have the honor of displaying their gingerbread houses at Pittsburgh's Seat of Government, the City-County Building. Beginning on November 20, approximately 60 award-winning houses will be displayed behind glass on the Grant Street Portico alongside Pittsburgh's 106th Christmas Tree. The City-County Building Portico is open to the public around the clock, and the winning creations will be available for viewing from Light Up Night through early January.

The Gingerbread House Competition and Display launched in 2002 when Downtown hotels held a competition to benefit the Children's Hospital Free Care Fund. Since then, the competition has attracted thousands of entries displayed at PPG Place before moving to the City-County Building Grand Lobby in 2019.

Individuals, families and groups can enter the 2021 competition in a variety of categories including school, non-profit group and food service professional.

Visit www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread to view past winning entries as well as to discover house building hints, recipe ideas and other information concerning the 2021 Gingerbread House Competition.