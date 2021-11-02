Carnegie offering free teen, reduced family memberships

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh has introduced a group of new Community Access Memberships meant to expand access to its four museums by making membership something everyone can afford and enjoy. They include a free Teen Membership, a $20 Family Access Membership, and a complimentary Organizational Access Membership available to eligible community-based non-profits.

All teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 are now invited to sign up for a free Teen Membership, which remains active until a teen member turns 19. Families and individuals who qualify for public assistance are may enjoy the full benefits of membership through a new Family Access Membership, at the reduced cost of $20 (a regular Family Membership is $150).

Eligible non-profit organizations serving at-risk youth, foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, and seniors receiving public assistance are invited to register to receive a complimentary Organizational Outreach Membership, which admits up to 11 people per visit at no cost. All Community Access Memberships include one year of free general admission to Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.

“A milestone anniversary is a time to remember how far we have come, but it’s also a time to dream how far we can go. So, we are using the occasion of our 125th to look beyond the doors of our museums and imagine new ways of opening them to the communities we serve,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “As part of this effort, we are turning our attention to the future of our community—our young people—with a free membership that invites teenagers to experience the power of our museums to connect them with each other and with the inspiring and mind-expanding worlds of art and science.”

As part of its Community Access initiative, all four Carnegie Museums plan to expand their lifelong learning experiences through more teen-centric offerings and programming targeted to seniors. Carnegie Museums has a member base of 29,000 member households, representing more than 110,000 people. A regular Individual Membership to Carnegie Museums is $75, a Family Membership is $150, and a Premium Membership, which admits up to 10 people per visit, is $250.

