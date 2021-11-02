Vietnam Veterans Memorial gets a makeover before Veterans Day

Vietnam War veteran Glenn Connor raised new flags at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at S. 18th and East Carson streets for Veterans Day.

South Side Chamber of Commerce volunteers washed the marble memorial, weeded the greenery and cleaned up the memorial corner. But, this year the Vietnam Veterans who typically would hold a service at the memorial will be in the parade downtown to honor all veterans instead of at their usual ceremony in South Side.

The Pittsburgh Veterans Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine. It will start at the intersection of 10th Street and Liberty Avenue and will proceed along Liberty Avenue. The parade honors veterans, raises awareness of those who serve them and salutes those currently serving in our military. It is a non-partisan, non-political event.

The theme for this year's parade is "Honoring a New Generation of Warriors." The United States Marine Corps is this year's featured military branch. The Army, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard also will be represented. Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, is scheduled to be this year's grand marshal.

The parade will feature groups representing veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, Junior ROTC, businesses, and more. Floats, military and vintage vehicles, and other special parade participants will add to the attractions.