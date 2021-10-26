Arrest made in South Pittsburgh robberies

Dakota Face, 23, will face charges in connection with two business robberies in Zone 3 that occurred within the last half of October.

On October 19, officers responded to a robbery in progress at a business in the 1900 block of Wharton Street in South Side. The suspect, identified as Face, handed employees a note demanding money from the register. He left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen.

Five days later, on October 24, Zone 3 officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road. The suspect, also identified as Face, told the cashier he had a weapon and demanded the money in the register. He left with more than $300. No weapon was seen.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Face will be charged with Robbery and Theft by Unlawful Taking. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.