ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Arrest made in South Pittsburgh robberies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 26, 2021



Dakota Face, 23, will face charges in connection with two business robberies in Zone 3 that occurred within the last half of October.

On October 19, officers responded to a robbery in progress at a business in the 1900 block of Wharton Street in South Side. The suspect, identified as Face, handed employees a note demanding money from the register. He left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen.

Five days later, on October 24, Zone 3 officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road. The suspect, also identified as Face, told the cashier he had a weapon and demanded the money in the register. He left with more than $300. No weapon was seen.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Face will be charged with Robbery and Theft by Unlawful Taking. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/02/2021 14:42