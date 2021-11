The Arlington Civic Council's Trunk or Treat will take place on Halloween afternoon, October 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

The sweet event will take place at New Academy Charter School, 2500 Jonquil Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Parents wanting to bring their children to "trick or treat," pass out candy or do both, should call Annie Parish at 412-445-6825.

Last day to register for the Trunk or Treat is Friday, Oct. 29.