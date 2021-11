A Swiss Steak Dinner along with Grandma’s Attic and Bake Sale will take place at Spencer United Methodist Church, 117 Spencer Ave., Pittsburgh 15227, on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children 5-12 and children under 5 eat free. Take out and dine-in dinner options available.

Call Karen at 412-892-9563 by Monday, Nov. 1 to purchase tickets.