Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The dinner, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., includes spaghetti, salad, rolls and dessert. Meals are available to dine in or take out. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask unless eating.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit holiday food baskets. Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.