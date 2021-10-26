PWSA receives $36M for wastewater infrastructure improvements

Sen. Costa announced $36,277,000 has been awarded to the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority project through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

"I am very pleased that as we continue talking about infrastructure on the national stage, we are continuing to make the investments to essential infrastructure projects within our own local communities," Sen. Costa said. "Wastewater management and water management as a whole throughout the city is essential to creating a clean and safe environment now and for generations to come."

The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority project will use these funds to replace and rehabilitate approximately 22 miles of small diameter wastewater collection lines.

PENNVEST is committed to funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects across the commonwealth. More information about their mission and work can be found at https://www.pennvest.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx