Presbyterian SeniorCare appoints South Side native president, CEO

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has appointed James “Jim” Pieffer as its president and chief executive officer. The appointment was effective September 1, 2021.

“I am honored and humbled that the Network Board of Directors has invested their faith in me to lead such a renowned organization,” Mr. Pieffer says. “I am committed to our organization’s mission and vision and devoted to the residents and families we serve. I have had the pleasure of working on many key initiatives of the organization as we worked to develop a comprehensive network of services and locations.”

Assuming the leadership role from Paul Winkler who retired after 34 years, Mr. Pieffer will continue the Network’s focus on providing services along the continuum of care to a diverse senior population. His priorities include developing new financing strategies, exploring niche housing opportunities and creating new partnerships and affiliations.

“We are so fortunate that the best candidate to succeed Paul was already part of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team,” Laura W. Synnott, chair of the board of directors, said. “Jim is a nationally respected leader in long-term care, and he honed his skills with the Network. As a board, we are confident in his ability to lead the Network with vision and dedication to our mission.”

Mr. Pieffer began his career in long-term care in 1985 when he joined Presbyterian Medical Center (predecessor of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network) as director of administrative services. He has held progressively more responsible positions, enabling him to touch most facets of the organization, from independent living to nursing care, from strategic planning to new programming, from construction and renovation to housing.

In addition to his new responsibilities with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, Mr. Pieffer also is the 2021-2022 chair of the board of directors of LeadingAge PA, the state’s largest senior care advocacy association. He has been a member of the organization’s board since 2017.

A South Side native, Mr. Pieffer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology/Public Administration from Saint Vincent College and a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including the American Association of Housing and Services for the Aging (AAHSA) Ziegler Fellowship Award, LeadingAge PA Distinguished Service Award – Leader of the Year, and Manifesting the Kingdom Award presented by the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Pieffer holds a Pennsylvania Nursing Home Administrator’s License; a Pennsylvania Real Estate License; and he is a Certified Aging Services Professional. He also is a member of the American College of Health Care Administrators, American Society of Aging, Greater Pittsburgh Board of Realtors and Southwestern Pennsylvania Partnership on Aging. He is a frequently requested speaker and has authored numerous professional publications.

He and his wife, Maria, reside in Mars and have two adult sons.