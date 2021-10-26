Police to consolidate units in Steamfitters union building

Mayor William Peduto has introduced legislation to City Council to lease the former Steamfitters Local Union 449 at 1517 Woodruff Street.

The city intends to use this facility to consolidate police operations currently housed in a former fire station in Troy Hill, a former school in Elliott, a former fire station in the Hill District and replace an expiring lease for warehouse storage in the North Side.

Moving multiple operations into one location not only improves efficiency and saves money, but also provides the city the opportunity to get properties back on the tax rolls, end existing leases and redevelop properties to create and enhance neighborhood assets in partnership with the community.

For example, the city plans to redevelop Thaddeus Stevens School in Elliott into a community recreation center for youth and will work with the Troy Hill community to determine how market the old fire station in their business district for investment and redevelopment.